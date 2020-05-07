All aboard for a virtual VE Day concert courtesy of Govia Thameslink and St Albans community rail group

The Femmes have presented a virtual VE Day concert for Govia Thameslink. Archant

Rail chiefs have organised an alternative VE Day celebration in lieu of special events at railway stations.

Govia Thameslink and Bedford to St Albans Community Rail Partnership (CRP) have recruited 1940s trio The Femmes to recordan exclusive performance to spread some cheer and remember the day the guns fell silent across Europe.

The performance is part of a series of events and activities run by the Community Rail Partnership and Thameslink to support staff, passengers and local communities during this difficult time when people are unable to come together.

Thameslink and Great Northern managing director Tom Moran said: “We recognise that we are in challenging times; and the connections with our communities are now, even more important than ever. Our community rail partnerships connect the railway with local communities and bring together people of different ages and backgrounds to promote social inclusion through a variety of activities.

“With this in mind, we wanted to offer an alternative VE Day event, so people can celebrate from the comfort of home – an exclusive performance from 1940s-style trio The Femmes. This would not have been possible without the hard work of the Bedford to St Albans CRP for pulling together this special performance; and to Meg, Seanna and Jo from The Femmes for this fantastic show.”

Bedford to St Albans CRP line officer Andy Buckley added: “We are very pleased to work with The Femmes - the ladies provided the entertainment when we launched the Community Rail Partnership in St Albans coincidently on the D-Day 75th anniversary last year - so it seems apt that they should be involved once again. The wonders of modern technology have allowed The Femmes to record their contributions individually while socially distancing in their own homes, and to be combined into this online concert, which we hope everyone will enjoy.”

The performance is available to view until midnight on Monday May 11.