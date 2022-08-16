Redbourn village joins Chiltern Society online gallery

During the 18th century The Bull Inn at 43 High Street was the main stopping point for London-based Royal Mail coaches. In more recent decades it was owned by McMullen's Brewery of Hertford who closed it in 2015. Two years later the Co-op bought it, but it wasn't until late 2020 that St Albans district council finally gave planning consent for the conversion of the Grade II listed building. The store opened in September 2021. - Credit: B Hunt

Images in and around the village of Redbourn have been added to a gallery which aims to create the most comprehensive online record of the Chilterns.

An album comprising 37 photos now forms part of the Chiltern Society PhotoGroup’s online gallery. It offers a comprehensive pictorial record of this ancient village and is complemented by highly informative captions. The new album follows a visit to the village by PhotoGroup members, each of whom contributed to the project.

The Priory was built between 1710-20. In the early 1970s it was extensively altered for commercial premises, with a rear extension. The dark red brick facade with red brick vertical bandings complement its status as a fine Georgian mansion. The front door is early 19th century and the porch is made of Tuscan wood. The topographical artist and cartographer Thomas Baskerfield, who has 235 drawings and plans listed in the British Library catalogue, used the house as his country residence. Source: https://www.redbournvillage.org.uk. - Credit: S Crouch

The galleries at www.chilternphoto.org.uk comprise over 7,700 photographs from over 260 locations, from Luton in the north-east to Goring in the south-west. Other albums highlight members' favourite choices or special subjects, such as chalk rivers and streams, flora and fauna, canals, railways and nature reserves.

Redbourn Village Museum on The Common was originally the Silk Mill House, built in 1857 for the mill manager. It is a treasure trove of local history. Its fascinating Occupations Room gives a glimpse of the village's amazing diversity of employment once available: straw plaiting, hat making, silk mill, jam factory, and a Brooke Bond tea packing plant. The museum acknowledges Dr Henry Stephens, a local doctor and veterinarian from 1817 to 1828. He patented several writing inks and wood stains, including the world-famous Blue-Black fountain-pen ink. Gordon Beningfield, the wildlife artist, and the Redbourn 900 cricket bat, are also featured. - Credit: K Hoffmeister

Group chairman Barry Hunt explained: "It was something of an anomaly that the group hadn't visited Redbourn before, given the village's importance and its long and fascinating history. We are therefore pleased that our visit to this outlying part of the Chilterns resulted in a worthwhile contribution to our archive galleries, which are intended to be of value for future generations to come."

The Redbourn album reflect the village's significance in the coaching era, before the arrival of the London to Birmingham railway in 1838. It also references its thriving farming community that was for many years augmented by straw plait and hat making, and even jam manufacturing.

St Mary's at Church End is Redbourn's parish church within the Diocese of St Albans. The Grade I listed Norman church was dedicated around 1110, but some of the masonry and brick dressings reflect a Saxon influence. The nave, west bell tower and north aisle are the oldest parts. The chancel was added in 1340 and a clerestory with two-light windows above the nave was added circa 1478. - Credit: Q Barrett

As well as many fine Grade II dwellings and buildings it also features some quirky images too. The link for the new album on the PhotoGroup's website is: chilternphoto.org.uk/index/category/345

Established in May 1965, the Chiltern Society now has over 7,000 members, and as such is one of the largest environmental groups in England directly associated with the conservation of one of the country’s finest protected landscapes. It has over 400 active volunteers who protect the Chilterns' heritage, its landscapes, buildings and rivers, while maintaining Chiltern footpaths and bridleways.

The society is also responsible for maintaining 12woodland and nature park sites previously under local council control included in an area of 650 square miles across parts of Bucks, Beds, Herts and South Oxfordshire. For further information about the Chiltern Society contact Tracey Read on 01494 771250 or email office@chilternsociety.org.uk