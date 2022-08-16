Redbourn village joins Chiltern Society online gallery
- Credit: B Hunt
Images in and around the village of Redbourn have been added to a gallery which aims to create the most comprehensive online record of the Chilterns.
An album comprising 37 photos now forms part of the Chiltern Society PhotoGroup’s online gallery. It offers a comprehensive pictorial record of this ancient village and is complemented by highly informative captions. The new album follows a visit to the village by PhotoGroup members, each of whom contributed to the project.
The galleries at www.chilternphoto.org.uk comprise over 7,700 photographs from over 260 locations, from Luton in the north-east to Goring in the south-west. Other albums highlight members' favourite choices or special subjects, such as chalk rivers and streams, flora and fauna, canals, railways and nature reserves.
Group chairman Barry Hunt explained: "It was something of an anomaly that the group hadn't visited Redbourn before, given the village's importance and its long and fascinating history. We are therefore pleased that our visit to this outlying part of the Chilterns resulted in a worthwhile contribution to our archive galleries, which are intended to be of value for future generations to come."
The Redbourn album reflect the village's significance in the coaching era, before the arrival of the London to Birmingham railway in 1838. It also references its thriving farming community that was for many years augmented by straw plait and hat making, and even jam manufacturing.
As well as many fine Grade II dwellings and buildings it also features some quirky images too. The link for the new album on the PhotoGroup's website is: chilternphoto.org.uk/index/category/345
Established in May 1965, the Chiltern Society now has over 7,000 members, and as such is one of the largest environmental groups in England directly associated with the conservation of one of the country’s finest protected landscapes. It has over 400 active volunteers who protect the Chilterns' heritage, its landscapes, buildings and rivers, while maintaining Chiltern footpaths and bridleways.
The society is also responsible for maintaining 12woodland and nature park sites previously under local council control included in an area of 650 square miles across parts of Bucks, Beds, Herts and South Oxfordshire. For further information about the Chiltern Society contact Tracey Read on 01494 771250 or email office@chilternsociety.org.uk