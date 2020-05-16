Advanced search

Celebrating our new NHS heroes!

PUBLISHED: 08:59 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:59 16 May 2020

Jack and Ruby Potter from Gresley Way, Stevenage, made a banner to thank the NHS. Picture: Alex Potter

Jack and Ruby Potter from Gresley Way, Stevenage, made a banner to thank the NHS. Picture: Alex Potter

Archant

The overwhelming gratitude we all feel for our brave NHS heroes and other key workers is reflected in the thunderous applause which resonates throughout local communities every Thursday night at 8 o’clock.

It is also seen in the lockdown charity fundraisers, the rainbow trails through our streets, and the messages of support which fill pages of social media sites.

You may also want to watch:

We want to offer readers a chance to say a personal thank you, or submit pictures and images of the NHS weekly applause, which we can then compile for publication both in print and online.

Here is our first selection of videos and photos - thanks to everyone who contributed.

Send us your NHS thank yous as landscape video clips of no more than 10 seconds, or as photo messages, together with full details of who is featured (including name and address).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

New data shows 1073 crimes have taken place in Huntingdonshire in March this year - including the first lockdown week. Picture: ARCHANT

Golf club warns walkers as it gets back into the swing of things

Verulam Golf Club asks people to be mindful that there are now golfers back in their swing at the course. Picture: Laura Bill

Redbourn Co-op store damaged during burglary

A police helicopter was searching for the drivers of two Toyota pick up trucks in Hatfield following a burglary in Redbourn. Picture: Herts Police.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Most Read

Iconic St Albans barber cuts loose after 40 years

Iconic St Albans barber Vince retires after 40 years. Picture: Supplied

Police officer airlifted to hospital after serious crash in St Albans

New data shows 1073 crimes have taken place in Huntingdonshire in March this year - including the first lockdown week. Picture: ARCHANT

Golf club warns walkers as it gets back into the swing of things

Verulam Golf Club asks people to be mindful that there are now golfers back in their swing at the course. Picture: Laura Bill

Redbourn Co-op store damaged during burglary

A police helicopter was searching for the drivers of two Toyota pick up trucks in Hatfield following a burglary in Redbourn. Picture: Herts Police.

Property Spotlight: An outstanding family home in St Albans

St Stephen's Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Frost's

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Celebrating our new NHS heroes!

Jack and Ruby Potter from Gresley Way, Stevenage, made a banner to thank the NHS. Picture: Alex Potter

Football fans ‘ready to turn German’ with Bundesliga back

Bayern Munich's Thomas Muller (right) applauds the fans after a Champions League match at Chelsea

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 15

Q23. Ryan Giggs is one of 28 footballers to accomplish what feat? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

St Albans musician performs concert for neighbours from her tiny back garden

Violinist Leanne Sinha performed a concert for neighbours from her garden in St Albans.

Redbourn man, 21, charged with attempted murder in Smallford

A 21-year-old man from Redbourn has been charged in connection with an attemped murder in Springfield Road in Smallford in March. Picture: Google
Drive 24