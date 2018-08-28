Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in district’s churches

Why not visit one of the district's churches this Christmas? Smileus

Churches in St Albans, Harpenden and across the district once again invite you to ‘Follow the Star’ this Christmas.

Enjoy celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.

Join in singing the familiar carols, hearing the Nativity story and worshipping the new-born king at a church near you.

Christians believe that Jesus Christ was the God of all the universe, born in a humble stable. He lived, died and rose again to offer everyone who believes in him a new start in life and hope for the future.

In these uncertain days, the message of Christmas shines brighter than ever. Find out more at your local church.

There are plenty of services taking place across the district.

All Saints Church, Station Road, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: 4.30pm Children Christmas carol and crib service, 11.30pm midnight Communion with carols

Christmas Day: 9.30am worship service with Holy Communion and carols

St Mary’s Church, Kinsbourne Green

Christmas Eve: 2.30pm, 4.30pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 9.30am family Communion

St Nicholas Church, Church Green, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: 8am Holy Communion with carols, 3pm and 5pm crib service, 11pm midnight Mass with incense and carols

Christmas Day: 9.30am Holy Communion with carols, 11.30am morning praise with carols

Christ Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve : 3pm family Nativity service

Christmas Day: 10am Christmas Day celebration

SS Alban and Stephen Catholic Church, Marshalswick Mass Centre

Christmas Day: 9am Mass

SS Alban and Stephen Catholic Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 10am Mass, 2pm children’s Nativity liturgy, 5pm first Mass of Christmas, 7pm family Mass, 9pm Italian Mass

11.30pm carols and midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 8am, 9.30am, 11.30am Mass, 4pm Polish Mass

St Mary’s Church, Redbourn

Christmas Eve: 3.30pm, 4.30pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 8am, 12 noon Holy Communion, 10am family service with carols.

Trinity United Reformed Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10am, interactive all-age café style worship

Spicer Street Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4.30pm family celebration

Christmas Day: 10.30am family service

St Mark’s Church, Church Lane, Colney Heath

Christmas Eve: 3pm, 4.30pm all-age carol services

Christmas Day: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am all-age worship

St Albans Cathedral

Christmas Eve: 2.30pm crib service, 5.30pm choral Evensong for Christmas, 11.30pm midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 8am Eucharist with carols, 9.30am parish Eucharist, 12.30pm Eucharist

St Leonard’s Church, Church End, Sandridge

Christmas Eve: 3pm and 5pm Christmas crib services for children, 11.30pm first Communion of Christmas

Christmas Day: 10am Christmas celebration with Communion

St John the Baptist, Church End, Markyate

Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am family Communion

St Leonard’s Church, Flamstead

Christmas Eve: 2pm crib service, 4pm carols by candlelight, 11.30pm midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am family Communion

St Luke’s Church, The Crescent, Bricket Wood

Christmas Eve: 5pm family celebration service, 11.30pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 10.30am family Communion service

St Paul’s Church, Blandford Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 3.30pm and 5pm crib services, 11.30pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 8am traditional Communion, 10.30am family Communion

St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Harpenden

Christmas Eve: 3pm Walking to Bethlehem, telling the Christmas story on a walk through Southdown, 11.30pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 9.30am Christmas Day parish Communion

Marshalswick Baptist Free Church, Sherwood Avenue, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 10.15am family celebration

Trinity United Reformed Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm family friendly service in German

Christmas Day: 10am family worship for Christmas morning

St Mary’s Church, Sherwood Avenue, Marshalswick

Christmas Eve: 5pm crib service, 11pm midnight Mass (Anglican)

Christmas Day: 10am family Eucharist

Homewood Road United Reformed Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11.30pm welcoming in Christmas morning

Christmas Day: 10.30am short family service

Cornerstone Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10.30am Christmas Day service

St Paul’s Church, Blandford Road, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11.15pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age celebration

Holy Trinity Church, Frogmore

Christmas Eve: 4pm Nativity in fancy dress, 11pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age celebration

Hatfield Road Methodist Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11.15pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age worship

London Colney Baptist Church, Kings Road, London Colney

Christmas Day: 10am family service

Marlborough Road Methodist Church, St Albans

Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age worship

St Peter’s Church, Riverside, London Colney

Christmas Eve: 4pm family service with Christingle for everyone, 11.30pm the first Communion for CHristmas

Christmas Day: 10am family Communion

St Peter’s Street Church, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 3pm crib service, 6pm candlelit carol service, 11.30pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am all-age Communion, 11.15am sung Mattins

Christ Church, High Oaks, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 6.30pm candlelight service, 11.30pm midnight service

Christmas Day: 8am and 10am Holy Communion

St John’s Church, Gills Hill, Radlett

Christmas Eve: 4.30pm crib service

Christmas Day: 10am Holy Communion

St Michael’s Church, St Michael’s Street, St Albans

Christmas Day: 9.30am Communion and carols

St Mary’s Church, Childwick Green

Christmas Day: 11.15am Communion and carols

St Luke’s Church, The Crescent, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 5pm family celebration service, 11.30pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 10.30am family Communion

Ridgeway Church, Sandringham School, The Ridgeway, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm all-age Christmas celebration

Christmas Day: 11am Christmas Day family service

St Peter’s Church, Larner Lane, Gustard Wood

Christmas Day: 11.15am Chrismtas celebration

St Helen’s Church, High Street, Wheathampstead

Christmas Eve: 3pm and 4.15pm Christingle, 11pm midnight Communion

Christmas Day: 8am Christmas Communion, 9.30am Christmas celebration with Communion

St Julian’s Church, Abbots Avenue, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service

Christmas Day: 10am family Communion

St Stephen’s Church, Watling Street, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass

Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am family Communion

St Luke’s Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans

Christmas Eve: 11pm midnight Communion serice

Christmas Day: 10am Christmas Day all-age celebration with Communion