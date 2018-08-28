Celebrate the true meaning of Christmas in district’s churches
PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 December 2018
Churches in St Albans, Harpenden and across the district once again invite you to ‘Follow the Star’ this Christmas.
Join in singing the familiar carols, hearing the Nativity story and worshipping the new-born king at a church near you.
Christians believe that Jesus Christ was the God of all the universe, born in a humble stable. He lived, died and rose again to offer everyone who believes in him a new start in life and hope for the future.
In these uncertain days, the message of Christmas shines brighter than ever. Find out more at your local church.
Rev Peter Crumpler
All Saints Church, Station Road, Harpenden
Christmas Eve: 4.30pm Children Christmas carol and crib service, 11.30pm midnight Communion with carols
Christmas Day: 9.30am worship service with Holy Communion and carols
St Mary’s Church, Kinsbourne Green
Christmas Eve: 2.30pm, 4.30pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass
Christmas Day: 9.30am family Communion
St Nicholas Church, Church Green, Harpenden
Christmas Eve: 8am Holy Communion with carols, 3pm and 5pm crib service, 11pm midnight Mass with incense and carols
Christmas Day: 9.30am Holy Communion with carols, 11.30am morning praise with carols
Christ Church, St Albans
Christmas Eve : 3pm family Nativity service
Christmas Day: 10am Christmas Day celebration
SS Alban and Stephen Catholic Church, Marshalswick Mass Centre
Christmas Day: 9am Mass
SS Alban and Stephen Catholic Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 10am Mass, 2pm children’s Nativity liturgy, 5pm first Mass of Christmas, 7pm family Mass, 9pm Italian Mass
11.30pm carols and midnight Mass
Christmas Day: 8am, 9.30am, 11.30am Mass, 4pm Polish Mass
St Mary’s Church, Redbourn
Christmas Eve: 3.30pm, 4.30pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass
Christmas Day: 8am, 12 noon Holy Communion, 10am family service with carols.
Spicer Street Church, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 4.30pm family celebration
Christmas Day: 10.30am family service
St Mark’s Church, Church Lane, Colney Heath
Christmas Eve: 3pm, 4.30pm all-age carol services
Christmas Day: 8.30am Holy Communion, 10.30am all-age worship
St Albans Cathedral
Christmas Eve: 2.30pm crib service, 5.30pm choral Evensong for Christmas, 11.30pm midnight Mass
Christmas Day: 8am Eucharist with carols, 9.30am parish Eucharist, 12.30pm Eucharist
St Leonard’s Church, Church End, Sandridge
Christmas Eve: 3pm and 5pm Christmas crib services for children, 11.30pm first Communion of Christmas
Christmas Day: 10am Christmas celebration with Communion
St John the Baptist, Church End, Markyate
Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass
Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am family Communion
St Leonard’s Church, Flamstead
Christmas Eve: 2pm crib service, 4pm carols by candlelight, 11.30pm midnight Mass
Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am family Communion
St Luke’s Church, The Crescent, Bricket Wood
Christmas Eve: 5pm family celebration service, 11.30pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 10.30am family Communion service
St Paul’s Church, Blandford Road, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 3.30pm and 5pm crib services, 11.30pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 8am traditional Communion, 10.30am family Communion
St John’s Church, St John’s Road, Harpenden
Christmas Eve: 3pm Walking to Bethlehem, telling the Christmas story on a walk through Southdown, 11.30pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 9.30am Christmas Day parish Communion
Marshalswick Baptist Free Church, Sherwood Avenue, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 11.30pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 10.15am family celebration
Trinity United Reformed Church, Beaconsfield Road, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 4pm family friendly service in German
Christmas Day: 10am family worship for Christmas morning
St Mary’s Church, Sherwood Avenue, Marshalswick
Christmas Eve: 5pm crib service, 11pm midnight Mass (Anglican)
Christmas Day: 10am family Eucharist
Homewood Road United Reformed Church, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 11.30pm welcoming in Christmas morning
Christmas Day: 10.30am short family service
Cornerstone Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans
Christmas Day: 10.30am Christmas Day service
Holy Trinity Church, Frogmore
Christmas Eve: 4pm Nativity in fancy dress, 11pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age celebration
Hatfield Road Methodist Church, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 11.15pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age worship
London Colney Baptist Church, Kings Road, London Colney
Christmas Day: 10am family service
Marlborough Road Methodist Church, St Albans
Christmas Day: 10.30am all-age worship
St Peter’s Church, Riverside, London Colney
Christmas Eve: 4pm family service with Christingle for everyone, 11.30pm the first Communion for CHristmas
Christmas Day: 10am family Communion
St Peter’s Street Church, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 3pm crib service, 6pm candlelit carol service, 11.30pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 9.30am all-age Communion, 11.15am sung Mattins
Christ Church, High Oaks, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 6.30pm candlelight service, 11.30pm midnight service
Christmas Day: 8am and 10am Holy Communion
St John’s Church, Gills Hill, Radlett
Christmas Eve: 4.30pm crib service
Christmas Day: 10am Holy Communion
St Michael’s Church, St Michael’s Street, St Albans
Christmas Day: 9.30am Communion and carols
St Mary’s Church, Childwick Green
Christmas Day: 11.15am Communion and carols
St Luke’s Church, The Crescent, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 5pm family celebration service, 11.30pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 10.30am family Communion
Ridgeway Church, Sandringham School, The Ridgeway, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 4pm all-age Christmas celebration
Christmas Day: 11am Christmas Day family service
St Peter’s Church, Larner Lane, Gustard Wood
Christmas Day: 11.15am Chrismtas celebration
St Helen’s Church, High Street, Wheathampstead
Christmas Eve: 3pm and 4.15pm Christingle, 11pm midnight Communion
Christmas Day: 8am Christmas Communion, 9.30am Christmas celebration with Communion
St Julian’s Church, Abbots Avenue, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service
Christmas Day: 10am family Communion
St Stephen’s Church, Watling Street, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 4pm crib service, 11.30pm midnight Mass
Christmas Day: 8am Holy Communion, 10am family Communion
St Luke’s Church, Cell Barnes Lane, St Albans
Christmas Eve: 11pm midnight Communion serice
Christmas Day: 10am Christmas Day all-age celebration with Communion