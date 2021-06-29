CCTV cameras coming to St Albans park after gang attack
- Credit: SADC
CCTV cameras are to be installed at Verulamium Park in St Albans in the wake of a recent violent attack.
St Albans district council is installing the cameras at three locations to ensure it remains a safe environment for residents and visitors.
The action comes after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly punched and kicked by a large group in the park after school on Monday June 14.
The victim had been with his friends at around 4.30pm when he was set upon by a group of around eight to 12 older boys, suffering cuts and bruises.
The CCTV cameras will be operational 24/7 and monitored from the council’s central control room where other parts of the city are covered.
You may also want to watch:
If an operator spots any anti-social behaviour or suspicious activity, they will alert the police so that they can respond immediately.
Use of the park has soared during the pandemic, with an increase in litter and a small number of other incidents.
Most Read
- 1 Birds' eye view: Has the St Albans bubble burst on our teens?
- 2 New rapid transit link could connect St Albans, Welwyn and Hatfield with Stansted Airport
- 3 8,000 extra tickets announced for Pub in the Park with chef Tom Kerridge in St Albans
- 4 Family pays tribute to 'star that shone so brightly' Poppy Goaman
- 5 It's time for tea as MP Bim visits Harpenden company
- 6 The Great Revolt and St Albans - how the peasants' uprising of 1381 played out across the district
- 7 Area Guide: The Childwickbury estate explored
- 8 Property Spotlight: A characterful St Albans townhouse
- 9 7 footballers from our area who have played for England
- 10 The Horn team taking over the management of Hertford's Corn Exchange music venue
Cllr Jacqui Taylor said: “There has been some recent concern about anti-social behaviour and criminal activity in Verulamium Park.
“We are determined to work in partnership with the police to tackle that and the CCTV cameras will be a significant addition to those efforts.
“Our community protection team has considerable experience in overseeing the operation of CCTV systems and the expansion of our coverage into Verulamium Park will further help us maintain St Albans as a safe place.”
St Albans Ch Insp Mike Todd said: “Reducing anti-social behaviour through high visibility patrols of our green spaces is one of our current local priorities set through our priority-setting forums in partnership with our community.
“As lockdown eases, green spaces have seen increased usage. Recently there have been a number of reports of antisocial behaviour and criminal activity in the park.
“In response, additional officers are tasked with high visibility patrols. In partnership with SADC, these patrols are further supported by rangers.
“I very much welcome the addition of CCTV cameras, alongside our regular proactive police and partner patrols, to further help us take a firm stance against anyone who commits crime or anti-social behaviour. My officers are working hard to make sure the park remains an enjoyable space for residents and visitors to enjoy in peace.”