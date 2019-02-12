CCTV images released after woman suffers forehead gash in St Albans assault

CCTV images of a woman Herts police would like to speak to, following the St Albans assault. Picture: Herts police Archant

A woman was hospitalised with a gash on her forehead after a fight outside a bar in St Albans.

It happened on February 2 between 11.05pm and 11.23pm, outside the Slug and Lettuce on Victoria Street - glass was thrown during the altercation between a woman and a group of people.

A woman suffered such a bad gash to her forehead that she had to go to hospital.

Herts police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Tony Kong on tony.kong@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency police number on 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is 41/11232/19.