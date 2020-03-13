Advanced search

CCTV images released after purse and camera stolen in St Albans burglary

PUBLISHED: 16:55 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 13 March 2020

Police would like to trace the men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation into a burglary in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Police would like to trace the men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation into a burglary in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

A purse and a camera were stolen during a burglary in St Albans - and police have now released CCTV images of men they believe could help with their investigation.

Police would like to trace the men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation into a burglary in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

The burglary happened in Gladeside at around 7.10pm on Saturday, February 22.

Detective Constable Mark Chipchase, who is investigating, said: 'We believe that the men pictured might have been in the area at the time of the incident and they could have vital information that will help the investigation.

'If you recognise them or have information about what happened please let us know by calling the non-emergency number 101 or emailing me at mark.chipchase@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/16554/20.'

Police would like to trace the men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation into a burglary in St Albans. Picture: Herts policePolice would like to trace the men pictured, as they believe they may be able to assist with their investigation into a burglary in St Albans. Picture: Herts police

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator online at herts.police.uk/contact.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

