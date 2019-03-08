Advanced search

CCTV appeal after suspected racial abuse incident in London Colney

PUBLISHED: 17:34 17 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:34 17 August 2019

Do you recognise this man? He was on the 84 bus when a 14-year-old girl was the victim of suspected racial abuse in London Colney. Picture: Herts police

Do you recognise this man? Police are searching for him after an incident of suspected racial abuse in London Colney.

A 14-year-old girl was on the 84 bus from St Albans to London Colney on July 18 at about 3.20pm when another passenger was verbally abusive towards her.

Herts police are treating the incident as a suspected racially aggravated public order offence.

PC Steve Whittaker, from the London Colney Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: "We would like to identify this man who we believe was on the bus at the time of the incident in question. He may be able to help with our enquiries.

"We would also like to speak to anyone else who saw the incident and who has not yet spoken to police."

Anyone with information should call 101 with crime reference 41/65431/19.

