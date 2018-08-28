St Albans community groups and residents invited to review enhanced CCOS plans

The former St Albans police station, which will be knocked down for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site (South) development. Archant

The St Albans community is being invited to have a say on plans for a city centre development.

St Albans district council is holding a community design review, where people can review new proposals for the Civic Centre Opportunity Site (South).

The council’s portfolio holder for development Julian Daly said: “This is the most ambitious development the council has undertaken and we are determined to get it right.

“This design review gives an opportunity to all those interested in the project to help shape the enhancements to the original plans and make a real difference to St Albans.”

The review is being held at 6.30pm to 9.30pm on Thursday, January 10 at the Civic Centre. Teams of participants will discuss topics such as expanding a building to shield views of the Magistrate’s Court car park entrance and integrating the Quaker Memorial Garden.

To register for the event, visit bit.ly/2CiHihs