Pupils pause to play at St Albans primary school

Published: 12:05 PM June 23, 2021

Former CBBC presenter and broadcaster Leah Boleto visited St Alban and St Stephen Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Cecil Road on Monday. - Credit: Youth Sport Trust

Pupils at a St Albans school switched off from social media, shut down devices, and took a moment to play outdoors, connect and be together again this week.

Former CBBC presenter and broadcaster Leah Boleto visited St Alban and St Stephen Catholic Primary and Nursery School in Cecil Road on Monday as part of Youth Sport Trust’s week of inclusive school sports days asking the nation to ‘Pause to Play’.

She encouraged them to take some time to prioritise PE, play and sport in a year where their worlds have been turned upside down.

Leah said: “This year we have all been guilty of being glued to our screens. For children and young people, especially those born during the pandemic like my daughter Lucia, most of what they know is connection through a screen and social distancing.

“That’s why I have joined forces with the Youth Sport Trust and Kimberly to ask the nation to pause to play this week. Get outside and get your heart pumping. Really devote some time on National School Sport Week to connecting in the real world and being together again.”

You may also want to watch:

Headteacher Clare Moore said: “We are so delighted to be taking part in National School Sport Week 2021.

“As a school we feel it is so important for every child to be able to take part in regular physical exercise which helps their mindfulness and wellbeing as well as developing co-operation, teamwork and collaboration.

“When the children are enjoying physical exercise, we find they can focus and concentrate really well in class.”

Ali Oliver MBE, chief executive of the Youth Sport Trust, said: “We’re thrilled that so many schools and partners are holding Together Again school sport days this National School Sport Week. This is a real celebration of togetherness and the important, powerful role of sport in helping young people to recover from a year like no other.

“Sports days don’t have to be about being the best, strongest or quickest, they are a celebration of bringing us together and learning key skills like communication, empathy, teamwork and resilience.

“This is not just about getting young people taking part but also empowering them to lead and drive change. This is why it has been so good to see many participating schools like St Alban and St Stephen Catholic Primary and Nursery School giving pupils the opportunity to create and lead their own activities."