Fashionistas flock to Cathedral catwalk extravaganza

Published: 5:09 PM October 26, 2021

More than 200 guests took their places alongside the catwalk at St Albans Cathedral on Saturday night for a fashion show to celebrate 10 years of High Street boutique Chloe James Lifestyle.

Loudbird PR's Sophie Banks at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The show, which was delayed from 2020 due to the pandemic, featured 12 models strutting their stuff down a specially built catwalk in the centre of the Abbey, walking in the direction of the Rose Window.

VIPs included the chief executive of DownYourHighStreet Daniel Whytock, enterprise guru Alison Lowe MBE and local charity fundraisers from St Albans Action for Homeless and Hope House, Lynn Dutton and Sharon Linney.

They were treated to front row seats courtesy of Donna Nichol, the local queen of fashion and owner of Chloe James Lifestyle.

Representatives from the show sponsors Raydens Solicitors and Skin to Love were also present.

“I wanted to celebrate both the store – which has taken up so much of my life for the past decade – and also some of the amazing people of St Albans,” said Donna.

“Lynn and Sharon do so much for the homeless people of St Albans and for those with addictions, and I thought it would be really lovely for them to be spoilt and recognised with front row tickets. We also had a raffle and the money is going to their charity.”

Donna has been planning this event for more than two years, and it has been postponed three times due to the pandemic.

“It has been very stressful, to say the least,” said Donna

“But I think it was worth the wait! We have a lot of stylish people who are very into fashion in St Albans, and they seemed to really enjoy the catwalk show.

"We also had the St Albans Jazz Ensemble and a bar so people could party afterwards. I would like to thank everyone who helped, who sponsored, and who gave their time to this event.”

Models and Donna Nichol at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Donna Nichol at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Donna Nichol at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

VIPs at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

The Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton

Loudbird PR's Sophie Banks at the Chloe James Lifestyle fashion show at St Albans Cathedral. - Credit: Stephanie Belton



