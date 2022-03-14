Prayers and messages for Ukraine at St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral is holding a day of prayer and fasting for Ukraine this Friday. - Credit: Will Durrant

St Albans Cathedral is holding a day of prayer and fasting for Ukraine this Friday.

The Abbey community is hoping to have as many attendees as possible and they will all have the opportunity to write in a commemorative book.

Dean Jo Kelly-Moore said: "St Albans Cathedral community is committed to offering our support in every way we can to those suffering in Ukraine and for all who are now refugees as a result of this evil attack on innocent people.

"As well as our generous giving and acts of service, as a community founded on prayer, we invite you to join us in particular this Friday (March 18) as together we join our prayers with those around the world praying for peace."

At 8am there will be Eucharist in the Memorial Chapel taken by Bishop Stephen Venner.

At 5pm there will be Evensong sung by the St Albans Cathedral Girls Choir.

There will also be prayers on the hour throughout the day from the day chaplains.