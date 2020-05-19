Advanced search

Mental Health Awareness Week 2020: St Albans Cathedral turns turquoise in support of campaign

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 May 2020

St Albans Cathedral has been illuminated in turquoise for Mental Health Awareness Week 2020.

St Albans Cathedral has been illuminated in turquoise for Mental Health Awareness Week 2020.

St Albans Cathedral has pledged its support for this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week by illuminating the West End in turquoise.

The Revd Canon Abi Thompson, Sub Dean said “Local charities such as It’s OK to Say, Youth Talk and Hertfordshire Mind Network are facing unprecedented levels of need to access their services, and yet their funding streams are precarious. Please support their vital work in whatever way you can, and remember, no act of kindness is ever wasted.”

Stacey Turner, from It’s OK to Say, added: “Research shows kindness and our mental health are deeply connected. The research shows that kindness is an antidote to isolation and creates a sense of belonging.  I hope you take comfort in the turquoise illumination of the Cathedral this week in honour of It’s OK To Say and Mental Health Awareness Week instilling calm and wellbeing. May you send love and light to those who need it while acknowledging your own needs in a kind and mindful manner, and if there is distance between your connections, know it is just as meaningful.”

