Police called to crash in London Colney

Police were called to a crash in London Colney Archant

Two cars were involved in a crash in London Colney this afternoon.

Police were called at 1.05pm today to a collision on the Ridge Hill roundabout on the A1081 at London Colney, causing delays to traffic.

Both cars were damaged but nobody was reported to be injured.

The vehicles were recovered and the road was clear by 2.15pm.