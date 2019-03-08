Check out a Carnival of Fitness at St Albans gym

The Nuffield Health TV advert was filmed in St Albans. Archant

The Carnival of Fitness is coming to St Albans this weekend, with a chance to enjoy a complimentary day out for all the family.

The summer open day at Nuffield Health, St Albans, welcomes newcomers to try out their gyms, pools and more on Saturday August 17.

Aimed at those who want to add some fun into their fitness journey, this carnival-inspired event will offer the opportunity to take part in group exercise classes, boot camps and fitness challenges with friends and family.

You might even win a prize!

If you'd rather go solo, you can try out the gym or take a dip in one of the pools on-site. There's plenty to get stuck into!

Everyone is welcome, including non-members of Nuffield Health, to join in this fun day of fitness.

To take part, you don't need to register - just take along some photo ID on the day.

To learn more, visit nuffieldhealth.com.