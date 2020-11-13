Care worker faces prison after slapping vulnerable St Albans teen

Michelle Cave plead guilty at St Albans crown court yesterday (November 13). St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A care worker was warned by a judge yesterday (November 12) that she could go to prison after she admitted slapping a vulnerable St Albans teenager in her care.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Michelle Cave, 48, of High Street, London Colney, has pleaded guilty to the ill treatment and wilful neglect of the 15-year-old girl between November 25 and November 27 2019.

You may also want to watch:

The case was not opened at St Albans crown court by prosecutor Martin Mulgrew.

Defence barrister Christopher Harding asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Judge Caroline Wigin bailed Cave, who will be sentenced on December 17.

The judge said: “I am making no promises with regard to the pre-sentence report. The case clearly crosses the custody threshold.”