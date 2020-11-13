Care worker faces prison after slapping vulnerable St Albans teen
PUBLISHED: 16:19 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 13 November 2020
A care worker was warned by a judge yesterday (November 12) that she could go to prison after she admitted slapping a vulnerable St Albans teenager in her care.
Michelle Cave, 48, of High Street, London Colney, has pleaded guilty to the ill treatment and wilful neglect of the 15-year-old girl between November 25 and November 27 2019.
The case was not opened at St Albans crown court by prosecutor Martin Mulgrew.
Defence barrister Christopher Harding asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
Judge Caroline Wigin bailed Cave, who will be sentenced on December 17.
The judge said: “I am making no promises with regard to the pre-sentence report. The case clearly crosses the custody threshold.”
