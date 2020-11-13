Advanced search

Care worker faces prison after slapping vulnerable St Albans teen

PUBLISHED: 16:19 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:19 13 November 2020

Michelle Cave plead guilty at St Albans crown court yesterday (November 13). St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

Michelle Cave plead guilty at St Albans crown court yesterday (November 13). St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

A care worker was warned by a judge yesterday (November 12) that she could go to prison after she admitted slapping a vulnerable St Albans teenager in her care.

Michelle Cave, 48, of High Street, London Colney, has pleaded guilty to the ill treatment and wilful neglect of the 15-year-old girl between November 25 and November 27 2019.

You may also want to watch:

The case was not opened at St Albans crown court by prosecutor Martin Mulgrew.

Defence barrister Christopher Harding asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Judge Caroline Wigin bailed Cave, who will be sentenced on December 17.

The judge said: “I am making no promises with regard to the pre-sentence report. The case clearly crosses the custody threshold.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Herts Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

Shop Local: Teething problems at St Albans Charter Market as second lockdown kicks in

Police order a flower seller to remove their wares from St Albans Charter Market on Saturday.

What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?

143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Property Spotlight: A fabulous fixer-upper close to St Albans’ Clarence Park

Park Avenue, St Albans. Picture: Paul Barker Estate Agents

Harpenden schoolgirl entrepreneur wins national Be The Future challenge

Maisy Smith from Harpenden won a national award. Picture: Roundwood Park School

Shop Local: Teething problems at St Albans Charter Market as second lockdown kicks in

Police order a flower seller to remove their wares from St Albans Charter Market on Saturday.

What are St Albans’ coronavirus figures at the start of second lockdown?

143 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded across St Albans as of October 30. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Man suspected of St Albans stabbing remains at large

A man suspected of a stabbing in Cottonmill remains at large despite police efforts. Picture: Debbie White

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Witness appeal after attempted burglary in Radlett

The opticians on Watling Street was vandalised in an attempted burglary in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Care worker faces prison after slapping vulnerable St Albans teen

Michelle Cave plead guilty at St Albans crown court yesterday (November 13). St Albans Crown Court. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hertfordshire-wide helpline for people worried about their alcohol intake

Is the virus shutdown leading to unhealthy drinking habits? Picture: Getty Images

Accusation of ‘lack of consultation’ on Coopers Green Lane quarry expansion between St Albans and Welwyn Garden City made

Coopers Green Lane, St Albans. Picture: Krishan Bhungar

Homeless charity pleads for people to take part in virtual sleepout

The Herts Young Homeless Sleepout At Home is on November 20. Picture: HYH