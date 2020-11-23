Experts answer your FAQs about residential care home safety and admission during lockdown

Karen Fleming, Client Liaison Manager from Signature at Elton House, Bushey and Kendra Bray, Client Liaison Manager from Signature at Bentley House, Hertford, explain the steps they’re taking to help keep residents safe and put your mind at ease.

Q: Are you accepting care home admissions during lockdown?

A: Yes, we are pleased to welcome new residents. Residents are currently required to isolate in their spacious apartment, with en suite wet room and kitchenette, for 14 days. We follow the guidelines set by Public Health England, that are changing as we move through the current lockdown. They take into account the current infection rates in each area and are guided by the R Rate. When making an enquiry, you can chat with us, to find out more about current guidelines.

Q: What measures are in place to protect residents?

A: We have independently procured personal protective equipment (PPE) in abundance and have been conducting regular widespread whole home testing. We brought in specialist training, bespoke risk assessments and extensive new health and safety measures including temperature testing for all visitors, rigorous sanitisation and more recently restricted access in line with Public Health England guidance.

Q: How can I plan the care I need?

A: Prior to moving in, an assessment of a prospective resident’s care needs would be carried out by one of our senior care team, they would create a person-centred care plan and ensure all staff are made aware of the resident’s needs before arrival.

Q: How can respite care help families during lockdown and over Christmas?

A: Ranging from two weeks to two months, respite care offers a physical and emotional break from caring for loved ones. Care receivers benefit from tailored care in a ‘home away from home’ setting, with the opportunity to socialise with new people in a safe, secure and welcoming community.

Q: How are you caring for residents’ wellbeing?

A: We understand the importance of family member visits to our residents’ wellbeing and strive to ensure these are facilitated whilst maintaining resident safety. To ensure residents stay connected with their families all apartments feature a dedicated landline. We also assist with video calls via Zoom, Facebook Portals and Microsoft Teams. Many of our residents have their own iPads and can do this independently. Our activities programme is extremely varied and is heavily shaped by our residents and their own interests.

Q: Why should I choose a Signature Senior Lifestyle Home?

A: Having a specialist, purpose-built environment is important but ultimately it is the people that create exceptional care. As such, our recruitment process and ongoing training programme are rigorous - we only recruit skilled, passionate people who live and breathe care and genuinely want to make a difference. Person-centred care is vital, where everything is tailored to the needs and wants of the individual. At Signature, we are industry-leading in our investment in staff to resident ratios.

