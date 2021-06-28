St Albans Cards for Good Causes pop-up raises £19K

Published: 3:53 PM June 28, 2021

The St Albans Cards for Causes charity shop was busy over Christmas. - Credit: Archant

The St Albans community raised almost £20,000 for charity through the sale of Christmas cards.

The funds were raised through the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop which opened during the festive season in Dagnall Street Baptist Church, with charities benefiting including Cancer Research UK, RNLI and the Alzheimer's Society.

It was a very difficult and challenging time for the not-for-profit organisation with 50 per cent of key trading wiped out the November lockdown, but the pop-up shop still managed to raise £19,788.

Patricia Kataria, manager of the 2020 shop, said, “The Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop is such an important part of the run-up to Christmas for the St Albans and Harpenden communities.

"The concept is so simple – to raise critical funds for local and national charities through buying the charities’ cards and presents.

"After the difficult Christmas 2020 trading season, many charities saw a plunge in their usual fundraising, so do consider helping to boost their revenues by popping over to Cards for Good Causes’ website, www.cardsforcharity.co.uk. I am sure that the St Albans and Harpenden community will welcome this opportunity to continue to support so many charities."