Cards for Good Causes returns to Harpenden for Christmas

Laura Bill

Published: 11:12 AM October 3, 2022
Cards for Good Causes is returning to Harpenden.

Cards for Good Causes is returning to Harpenden. - Credit: Gavin Dickson Photography

It wouldn't be Christmas without a charity card dropping through your door.

This festive season, Cards for Good Causes is returning to Harpenden United Reformed Church in Vaughan Road with its annual pop-up shop, staffed with the generous help of local volunteers.

The doors will be open from October 15 to December 17 - selling a wide range of gorgeous Christmas cards and gifts, all of which raise money for local and national charities. 

This year's card selection features a mix of traditional religious cards, old masters, landscapes, as well as festive favourites and cute animals - ensuring there’s something for everyone!

With the help of supporters, Cards For Good Causes festive shops aim to raise £500,000 this Christmas season in aid of over 70 local and national charities including Diabetes UK, RNLI, British Heart Foundation, Alzheimers UK, Epilepsy UK, MS Society along with many more local charities. 

Harpenden shop manager Helen Mellor said: “We can’t wait to meet everyone this year in our shop! Please come volunteer with us, or come and get your Christmas gifts whilst supporting the charities of your choice. I wish everyone a very festive Christmas and hope to see you soon!” 

