See the picture of a car ravaged by flames in Flamstead

PUBLISHED: 14:06 21 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 21 January 2019

This is the remains of a car in Flamstead, after it was destroyed by flames. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service Green Watch Hemel/@GreenWatchHH

Archant

This is a picture of a car which has been ravaged by fire in Flamstead.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service crews from Hemel Hempstead rushed to help the driver of this vehicle on January 19.

The incident, which destroyed the car and exposed its engine, happened on Watery Lane in the village.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze using two hose reels and with the help of one breathing apparatus set.

Did you see the flames? Or do you have a picture of a car fire to share? Let us know at hertsad@archant.co.uk

