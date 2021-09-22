News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

No cars mean children can play out in streets

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:00 PM September 22, 2021   
Children enjoying a Playing Out session in Harpenden.

Children enjoying a Playing Out session in Harpenden. - Credit: Playing Out

Despite the odd shower, more than a dozen residential streets in St Albans and Harpenden closed to through traffic for up to three hours last weekend to celebrate World Car Free Day.

The closures were organised as part of the Playing Out St Albans District project which is supported by St Albans district council and run by local environmental charity, Sustainable St Albans.

Sustainable St Albans trustee, Lesley Flowers, said: “After nearly 18 months when Playing Out sessions have not been possible, we are delighted that residents have once again been able to come out on the street, meet, chat, have fun and enjoy the fresh air.

"The sessions this weekend were a huge success as hundreds of people were able to enjoy socialising on their doorstep.”

Playing Out street organiser in Harpenden, Sam Sunderland, said: “Everyone on our street had such a lovely afternoon. The children were scooting, cycling, skateboarding, skipping, chalking, playing ball – you name it!

You may also want to watch:

"And it was lovely for the adults to meet people we’d been chatting to on WhatsApp over the last year but never met in person before. We can’t wait for our next Playing Out session.”

The roads which took part have not been identified for safeguarding reasons.

Most Read

  1. 1 Aboyne Lodge celebrates new headteacher and revamp
  2. 2 Urgent care hub to be created at St Albans City Hospital
  3. 3 University of Hertfordshire paedophile caught with more than 500 child abuse images
  1. 4 Remembering Morris Minor Owners Club treasurer and St Albans stalwart
  2. 5 St Albans mum wins award for contribution to SEN
  3. 6 St Albans City get the FA Cup train moving with replay success over Concord
  4. 7 Church unveils new eco-garden to support wildlife in St Albans
  5. 8 Mission success for Three Peaks Challenge team
  6. 9 St Albans street remembers sacrifices of WWI heroes
  7. 10 Traffic chaos caused by Redbourn Road works

Residents of the St Albans district can apply to close their road to through traffic for up to three hours eight times a year for the purposes of children’s play and community building. Neighbours volunteer to steward the road closure points and assist resident drivers and their visitors with access.

Free information sessions will take place in early 2022 with applications for closures for spring 2022 onwards opening shortly afterwards.

Playing street organiser in St Albans, Caroline Cowling, said: “I attended one of the Playing Out information sessions and I remember coming away feeling positive that I could make it happen in my road. I am grateful for the support from the Playing Out St Albans district team and I am so pleased we have finally been able to enjoy all the benefits Playing Out brings to our community.”

Interested residents can find out more at http://sustainablestalbans.org/playingout or get in touch by email to playingout@sustainablestalbans.org.

St Albans News
Harpenden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

St John the Baptist church, Aldenham. Picture: Danny Loo

Revealed: Hertfordshire's most expensive villages

Jane Howdle

Author Picture Icon
Supermarket shelves have been empty across the country.

Shortages crisis hits district

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The legendary Paddington Bear of Brampton Road, St Albans.

Farewell Paddington! Time for St Albans stalwart to say his goodbyes

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
James Martin and Tom Kerridge at Pub in the Park 2021 in St Albans.

Picture special: Pub in the Park returns to St Albans

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon