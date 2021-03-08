Car collides with The Horn pub

Published: 10:57 AM March 8, 2021

A car crashed into the side of The Horn pub in St Albans during an accident at the Alma Road and Victoria Street junction. - Credit: Adrian Bell

Two cars crashed into a well-known pub and music venue yesterday afternoon.

Police were called at 3.34pm yesterday (Sunday March 7) to reports of a collision in Victoria Street, St Albans.

Two vehicles were found to be involved - a black Ford Focus and a black Seat Leon.

One of the vehicles had collided with the side of The Horn pub but there was no structural damage to the building.

Minor injuries were reported and the ambulance service attended. Both drivers were taken to hospital.

Highways were also called to the scene to clear up debris in the road.

Horn owner Adrian Bell said: "I am glad nobody was hurt. Something needs to be done about the junction as there is an accident there on a regular basis."