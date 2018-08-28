Delays in Sandridge after car crashes into lamppost

A car crashed into a lamppost in High Street in Sandridge. Picture: Google Street View Archant

A car collided with a lamppost in Sandridge this morning, causing delays to traffic.

Police were called to the B651 High Street in Sandridge at 8.15am today, to reports that a white Lotus Exige had crashed into a lamppost.

The road was partially blocked and the driver, who was uninjured, was arranging for the car to be recovered.

Delays should now be clearing along the route.