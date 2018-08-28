Delays in Sandridge after car crashes into lamppost
PUBLISHED: 09:56 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:56 22 November 2018
Archant
A car collided with a lamppost in Sandridge this morning, causing delays to traffic.
Police were called to the B651 High Street in Sandridge at 8.15am today, to reports that a white Lotus Exige had crashed into a lamppost.
The road was partially blocked and the driver, who was uninjured, was arranging for the car to be recovered.
Delays should now be clearing along the route.