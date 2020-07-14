Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest
PUBLISHED: 11:57 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 14 July 2020
Archant
A large cannabis farm was found and destroyed by officers in St Albans district yesterday.
After receiving a call from a member of the public, the St Albans and London Colney Safer Neighbourhood Team found the cannabis factory in Sandrige’s Heartwood Forest.
Police tweeted: “It is not the type of gardening we expected to see since the garden centres reopened.”
The Herts Ad has approached police for further details.
