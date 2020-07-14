Advanced search

Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

PUBLISHED: 11:57 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 14 July 2020

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police

A large cannabis farm was found and destroyed by officers in St Albans district yesterday.

After receiving a call from a member of the public, the St Albans and London Colney Safer Neighbourhood Team found the cannabis factory in Sandrige’s Heartwood Forest.

Police tweeted: “It is not the type of gardening we expected to see since the garden centres reopened.”

The Herts Ad has approached police for further details.

Pedestrian 'seriously injured' in St Albans collision

A pedestrian has suffered serious injuries following a crash in St Albans

Graffiti in response to Black Lives Matter movement appears in St Albans city centre

This graffiti was found and reported on Monday July 13 in St Albans city centre. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans café serves heart of community

Staff at The Cross Street Cafe volunteer their time to give something back to the community. Picture: Laura Bill

St Albans named among UK's happiest - and wealthiest - places

The average St Albans resident is both happy and well off. Picture: Archant

Mystery surrounds Harpenden singer who wowed judges on Britain's Got Talent

Alice Fredenham

