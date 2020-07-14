Cannabis farm found in St Albans forest

A large cannabis farm in Heartwood Forest has been found and destroyed by police. picture: St Albans police Archant

A large cannabis farm was found and destroyed by officers in St Albans district yesterday.

After receiving a call from a member of the public, the St Albans and London Colney Safer Neighbourhood Team found the cannabis factory in Sandrige’s Heartwood Forest.

Police tweeted: “It is not the type of gardening we expected to see since the garden centres reopened.”

The Herts Ad has approached police for further details.