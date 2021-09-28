Fitness fundraiser raises thousands for cancer charities

Published: 10:31 AM September 28, 2021 Updated: 11:31 AM September 28, 2021

A fundraising fitness fiesta has brought in thousands of pounds for cancer charities.

Massage therapist Nadya Giffen, who lives and works in Marshalswick, put on the event with colleague Rosina Basile after one of her students was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The all-day fundraiser - on behalf of Cancer Research and Macmillan - took place at Iguana Pole Fitness in London Colney on Friday and provided a full day of fitness classes including taster pole dancing for men and women, as well as a bake sale to pile on the calories afterwards!





The cancer charity fundraiser at Iguana Pole Fitness. - Credit: Nadya Giffen

Personal trainers Vicki Senanayake and Michelle Plummer gave up their time to host legs, bums and tums and zumba sessions, while Nadya put on her own pilates class.

Donations of raffle prizes have been given by local businesses but there is still time for others to get involved. A cake sale will also take place.

The men's pole dancing taster at Iguana Pole Fitness. - Credit: Nadya Giffen

Nadya said: "What started as a small fundraising idea soon turned in to a big event. I do a lot charity work but nothing to this scale and at times it was overwhelming.

"I couldn't have done it with without Rosina Basile, Dani Busseni, Tracy Berry-Rapkin and Rachel. This was a huge team effort, everyone worked so hard to pull this off.

"Rachel, who inspired us to do this event came along on the day and participated in some of the classes as well as providing baked cakes for our bake sale.

"We raised an extraordinary amount for Cancer Research and Macmillan, way more than we imagined. We set a £500 target but raised £2,315 in the end.

"Rosina and I would really want to thank Vicky Senanayake and the queen of zumba Michelle Plummer for giving up their time to teach two amazing classes at our event.

"We would also like to give a massive shout out to Joell Richards from Fitness First for being a good sport and supporting our event and all the guys and ladies that came along to the pole taster classes which were taught by myself and Rosina, everyone was amazing.

"We are grateful beyond words for the support we have received and would like to thank our community, friends and family for helping us reach our goal."







