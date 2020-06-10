Advanced search

Business networking group launches Challenge Herts for National Carers Week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 10 June 2020

Frances Pardell from Platinum Point has been taking part in the Herts Challenge for Carers In Herts.



An award-winning Hertfordshire business network group has launched a fundraising initiative encouraging people to walk, run or cycle the length of the county’s boundary.

Platinum Point has set up Challenge Herts on behalf of its charity of the year, Carers In Hertfordshire, and is encouraging individuals and groups to cover 172 miles between them, representing the boundary of Hertfordshire.

Launched as part of national Carers Week, from June 8-14, Challenge Herts is designed to be fun, enhancing the lockdown trend for some daily exercise while raising money to support the unpaid carers who live, work or care in Herts.

Kate Adam of Meredith Marketing and a member of Platinum Point said: “All of the unpaid carers in the county do an extraordinary job and they save the NHS £2 billion in Herts alone. The charity Carers in Hertfordshire supports over 32,000 carers who aren’t paid for the often challenging work that they do. During lockdown especially, many carers are lonely, overwhelmed and have had to give up any leisure activities to care for their loved ones unaided.

“Platinum Point has already raised £1,023.73 so far this year and we aren’t letting coronavirus or the lockdown stop us. Challenge Herts is a simple idea and it’s easy for people to sign up – individuals can just join another team unless they want to do 172 miles themselves! We are asking everyone who participates to get sponsored and absolutely any amount of money we can raise will make a huge difference to the charity.”

Michele Stokes, chief executive of Carers in Hertfordshire said: “We provide advice, information and support to unpaid carers of all ages - people looking after someone who is elderly, disabled, has a physical or mental illness or who misuses drugs or alcohol. We are so grateful to our donors who ensure our work continues.

“The money that Platinum Point has already raised will support 100 of our unpaid carers, by helping us to provide much needed advice, information, guidance, mentoring and ensuring that all carers feel acknowledged and appreciated for all that they do and the sacrifices they make.

“Ensuring Hertfordshire’s unpaid carers are identified, supported and stay well is at the heart of our work. We give carers a voice, enabling them to share their views or experiences with those providing or planning health and social care services in Hertfordshire. We think Challenge Herts is a great idea and we intend to continue this initiative beyond Carers Week.”

To take part in Challenge Herts email fundraising@carersinherts.org.uk or call 01992 586969.

To donate or sponsor a walker, cyclist or runner visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PlatinumPoint

