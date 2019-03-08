Advanced search

Thousands tuck in to St Albans Feastival despite weather

PUBLISHED: 10:22 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:22 01 October 2019

St Albans Feastival 2019. Picture: Stephanie Belton

St Albans Feastival 2019. Picture: Stephanie Belton

Despite torrential rain and driving winds, thousands of people packed out the city centre for the annual St Albans Feastival.

St Albans Feastival 2019. Picture: Stephanie BeltonSt Albans Feastival 2019. Picture: Stephanie Belton

The six hour street party, which was free to attend, offers a showcase for the district's food and drink industry.

Among the attractions were around 90 stalls selling a wide range of takeaway food, craft beers, gins, honey, cheeses and other goods with many from local producers.

There was also a cookery theatre featuring demonstrations of culinary skills by the district's finest chefs, the Brooklyn Brewery Bus and pop-up restaurants.

Live music was provided by local musicians and there was plenty of children's activities including a teddy bears' picnic area.

The Feastival is a highlight of the 12th St Albans Food and Drink Festival, which runs until Sunday.

This year, the Festival took a step away from single-use plastics and encouraged businesses to use alternative containers made of recyclable material.

Visitors were urged to dispose of their rubbish in the correct recycling bins that were positioned near stalls.

Councillor Mandy McNeil, portfolio holder for business, culture and tourism, said: "I was working with several fellow councillors, council officers and volunteers to man the recycling stations and we were amazed at the size of the Feastival crowds that braved the weather.

"The new recycling stations were well received. Resident feedback was very favourable and having manned recycling stations helped raise awareness of the need to step away from single-use plastic and where our waste goes.

"We had lots of children coming up to the bins and being very diligent in encouraging their parents to recycle.

"People were determined the rain wasn't going to dampen their spirts and they all seemed to be having a great time, sampling the best that the district's food and drink industry has to offer."

Among other Festival highlights is Gin & Jazz, an evening of music as well as food and drink tastings in George Street on Friday.

A vegan street market will be staged on St Peter's Street on Sunday, bringing the Festival to a close.

