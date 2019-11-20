Advanced search

Do you have what it takes to name Hertfordshire County Council's next gritter?

PUBLISHED: 17:33 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 20 November 2019

Gritter

Gritter

Archant

They say only three things are certain in life: death, taxes, and the famous fleet of Hertfordshire County Council gritters.

The nights are drawing in, the frosted lawns have returned, and this can mean only thing - gritting season.

In a new competition for 2019, Herts County Council are giving Herts Ad readers the chance to name their very own gritter.

Following in the footsteps of popular gritters from a bygone era - Brad Gritt, Freezing Frank, Gritney Spears - it is now up to you to name the class of 2019.

If you think you have what it takes, comment your suggestions on either our Facebook page, Gritter - sorry, Twitter - or email your entries to hertsad@archant.co.uk.

Next week, the best names will enter into a final poll where you can then vote to christen the Herts Advertiser Hertfordshire County Council gritter.

Best of luck - and happy naming!

