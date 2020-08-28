Can you offer a Supporting Hand to Rennie Grove’s hospice at home patients and families?

Can you lend a hand? Rennie Grove Hospice Care is seeking people with time to spare to join a team of volunteers who are making a big difference to local people living with cancer or other life-limiting illnesses.

Supporting Hands volunteers help out in a number of ways including assisting people to get out of the house for change of scenery, helping out parents of children receiving care from the children’s hospice at home team, preparing a light meal or helping with a bit of gardening.

Supporting Hands volunteers help lighten the load for local people and their families facing particularly challenging times. And although practical help is always needed, the emotional support that comes from a chat over a cuppa and a bit of companionship can also be all that’s needed to make life less daunting.

During lockdown, Supporting Hands visits had to stop, even though Hospice at Home nursing care continued. With social isolation being a particular problem, Supporting Hands volunteers stayed in touch with the patients and families they were supporting by telephone and now, as restrictions ease, they are returning to home visits, wearing appropriate PPE to keep everyone safe.

With an increasing demand for support, Rennie Grove is now looking to add to its team of Supporting Hands volunteers. If you are recently retired, not working, on a career break or simply able to spare a few hours on a regular basis, this role might be for you.

There is a particular need for help in St Albans and the surrounding areas.

You don’t need any formal qualifications as all volunteers receive training before being matched with a local patient/family.

Barbara Brereton, who has been a Supporting Hands volunteer since 2017, said: “I think if you can make a difference to someone going through a difficult and bewildering time in their life by offering them a ‘Supporting Hand’ then that is both a privilege and a very worthwhile experience.”

To find out more please visit www.renniegrove.org/volunteer and complete the online volunteer enquiry form. Alternatively, you can call 01442 890222 or email volunteer@renniegrove.org.