Did you see Markyate lorry robbery?

Did you see a robbery take place in Markyate?

Detectives investigating a Markyate robbery are asking drivers to check their dashcams for any helpful footage.

The incident occurred on the A5183, at around 9.30am on Tuesday, November 24.

A Tesco lorry was travelling along the road when the driver realised he needed to make a U-turn. As he went to do so, a white van pulled up behind him.

The lorry driver got out of his cab and signalled for the van to pass. At that point the van was driven towards the man, who had to run back to his cab for safety.

The van then drove off in the direction of Dunstable and it was discovered that an unknown quantity of cigarettes had been stolen from inside the lorry.

Det Con Peter Spiers said: “Thankfully the lorry driver was uninjured during the incident but he was left in fear for his safety.

“It is believed that several vehicles drove past as the incident was occurring. If you were travelling along the A5 around the time stated, I would ask you to please check any dashcam footage and contact us if you think you may have captured the incident taking place, or footage of the lorry being followed by a van.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email peter.spiers@herts.pnn.police.uk

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/94709/20.

Alternatively, you can stay totally anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.