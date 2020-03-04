Can you help police after a burglary and a victim assault took place in St Albans?

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a burglary in St Albans.

At around 7.10pm on Saturday, February 22, two men gained access to the back of a property in Gladeside.

After ransacking the house, the victims returned home at around 7.30pm.

One of the offenders pushed the victim in his attempt to make off.

The men then ran out of the property after dropping a pillowcase with jewellery in.

One man is described as white, in his late thirties, around 5ft 9in tall and of a stocky build with a brown beard, a black woolly hat and grey hoody with the hood up.

The man was also wearing orange gardening style gloves and possibly dark coloured trousers and shoes.

The other man is described as white, in his late thirties and of a medium build. He was wearing a baseball cap and was also wearing orange gardening style gloves.

Detective Constable Mark Chipcase, investigating, said: "The offenders got away with a purse and a black Canon camera. This was a frightening incident for the victims and I urge the public to get in touch if they have information that might help us trace those responsible.

"Did you see what happened? Or did you see suspicious activity?

"Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation. If you can help, please contact me by calling the non-emergency number 101 or by emailing me at mark.chipchase@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/16554/20."

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report or speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact.