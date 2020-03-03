Police plea for witnesses after fatal collision near St Albans

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a fatal collision near St Albans.

At around 9am yesterday five vehicles - two cars, two vans and a lorry - were involved in a collision near the Park Street roundabout on the A414 North Orbital Road.

A man in his 60s was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36 year old man from Luton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He remains in police custody at this time.

Sergeant Simon Cooper, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, a man sadly passed away at the scene.

"We have informed his next of kin, and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers. We ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"We are appealing for the public's help so we can give them some answers. If you were driving in the area at the time, did you witness the collision or the events leading up to it?

"If you do have information and haven't already spoken to us, please get in contact as a matter of urgency.

"If you were in the area and have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle, we ask that you please review the footage and send us anything you think could assist with our investigation."

Information can be reported online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in our Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference Op Fermat.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.