Did you witness Wheathampstead crash?

Published: 10:13 AM July 1, 2021

The entrance to the Ash Grove footpath on the B653 Lower Luton Road, Wheathampstead. - Credit: Google Streetview

A woman in her eighties was injured in a car accident yesterday and police are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

The Wheathampstead crash happened at around 11.15am, in a layby on the B653 Lower Luton Road, at the junction with the Ash Grove footpath.

The victim was seriously injured after being struck by a grey Suzuki Grand Vitara and was taken to hospital by air ambulance where she remains.

The driver stayed at the scene and assisted police with their enquiries.

Sgt James Wood of Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit said: “We are investigating the circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this incident or may have dash cam footage of it.

Anyone with any information can email james.wood@herts.police.uk

You can also report information online or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 274 of June 30.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.