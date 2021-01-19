Campaign aims to provide food for disadvantaged during lockdown

Published: 9:09 AM January 19, 2021 Updated: 9:10 AM January 19, 2021

Raihaanah Ahmed of Sopwell Community Trust with some of the donations. - Credit: Sopwell Community Trust

Can you help provide sufficient food supplies for those who need them during lockdown?

Members of the St Albans community, charities and businesses have pulled together to raise additional funds, supplies and meals for existing local resources who provide food to those who need extra support.

Facebook group founder Karen Snook is working with the Sopwell Community Trust to crowdfund enough cash to provide a significant number of disadvantaged families and individuals with a box of seasonal fruit and veg, together with an additional voucher for meat, poultry and fish.

Sydney Snook helps pack boxes the Sopwell Community Trust. - Credit: Sopwell Community Trust

Karen explained how she got involved: "I first reached out to trustee Raihaanah Ahmed, owner of The Meating Room, at the end of November to see if I could pledge to crowdfund for a St Albans food parcel initiative through my Facebook network. We both worked quickly pulling ideas, resources and logistics together and by December 5 had raised £3,000 plus Gift Aid.

"So far this money has been spent on fresh fruit and vegetable boxes for our community. The boxes were huge and packed full of healthy, colourful and seasonal food - Raihaanah has an amazing team of volunteers that rallied round gathering boxes, unpacking and sorting all of the food and then delivering to our local Food Bank hubs for collection as well as doorstep drops for those more vulnerable or shielding."

Some of the donations received by the Sopwell Community Trust. - Credit: Sopwell Community Trust

Following on from the success of the initial Christmas drive, Karen is now aiming to continue it into 2021.

"This is a project that needs to be ongoing, the crowdfunder is still live for donations and we hope to recreate the boxes for February half-term, if not sooner to provide sufficient food supplies to those that need them. It is a huge goal and all donations are welcome to help smash it."

The charity is always grateful for any delivery drivers that can volunteer their time.

To be eligible for the parcels, parents must be in receipt of Universal Credit, have no resource to public funds, or be destitute asylum seekers - so no child living in poverty misses out. Also those over 55 years old that are isolated.

To support the fundraiser visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/stalbanssecretsanta