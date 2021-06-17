Police urged to increase patrols in Verulamium Park following gang attack

Published: 1:59 PM June 17, 2021 Updated: 2:36 PM June 17, 2021

A mum is calling for routine police patrols in Verulamium Park to be permanently introduced after her son was viciously attacked by a gang of teenagers.

The 15-year-old boy was allegedly punched and kicked by a large group in the park after school on Monday June 14.

The victim had been with his friends at around 4.30pm when he was set upon by a group of around eight to 12 older boys, suffering cuts and bruises.

His attackers were aged 17 to 18, and one was riding an orange mountain bike..

Now the victim's mother is demanding regular police patrols take place in the park to prevent any similar incidents in the future.

She said: "My priority is to make sure there is a police presence in the park at all times. Currently they are no routine patrols, despite this gang causing chaos over the last few weeks.

"My son was very lucky he didn’t sustain life threatening injuries from so much trauma to his head, the next person might not be so lucky."

A spokesperson for Herts police said: "I can confirm that regular patrols have been put in place for every evening for the next two weeks and this will be reviewed going forwards."

Meanwhile, PC John Cooper, who is investigating the attack, said earlier this week: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim and I would like to reassure the public that we are carrying out thorough enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident and find those responsible.

“I am appealing for anybody who saw what happened, or anyone with information about the incident, to get in touch. Any information you have, no matter how small it might seem, could be vital to the investigation.

“We believe that the incident may have been recorded on camera and shared on social media. I would therefore like to remind the public that this may jeopardise legal proceedings and they should refrain from sharing any such video.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should call the non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 41/44419/21.

