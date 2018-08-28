Advanced search

Classical Christmas concert to be held in Frogmore

PUBLISHED: 09:00 01 December 2018

The Camerata Chamber Orchestra is holding a Christmas concert. Picture: Camerata Chamber Orchestra

A Christmas concert featuring a selection of classical musical will be held in Frogmore today.

The Camerata Chamber Orchestra will perform its festive concert at Holy Trinity Frogmore from 7.30pm tonight.

The concert will feature bass and soprano solos from Handel’s ‘Messiah’, Vivaldi’s bassoon concerto, Corelli’s ‘Christmas Concerto’, a Bach chamber piece for flute, violin, cello and harpsichord, and a dance suite by Parry, composer of ‘Jerusalem’.

Bassoon, bass and soprano solos will be performed by Carol Goldby, Charles Burch and Adrienne Walters respectively, with Philippa Burch directing.

Camerata Chamber Orchestra was founded in 1980, and is made up of local music teachers and amateur musicians.

Entry is free, and donations will be collected in aid of the Tear Fund Indonesia Appeal. There will also be a reception from 6pm with mulled wine and nibbles.

