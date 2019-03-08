St Albans corner café calls for customers

A charity café in St Albans city centre is calling for more customers.

Café on the Corner on Catherine Street trains and gives work opportunities to adults with learning disabilities.

However, the manager is keen for people to know they are there and to make use of the service.

Social enterprise manager Nicole Massey said: "Attracting customers is key to making sure the café is sustainable in the long term. If we weren't here, it would be a real loss to the people who get so much out of working here.

"We involve the people we support in everything we do - preparing food, taking orders, making coffee and using the till and the benefits are plain to see."

The project is part of national charity and not-for-profit organisation Camphill Village Trust, which has over 65 years of experience supporting people with learning disabilities, autism, mental health challenges and complex needs.

The café is open on Tuesdays from 10.30am until 4pm and Wednesdays to Saturdays from 9am until 4pm.