Cadbury's choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans. Archant

St Albans has been chosen by confectionary company Cadbury's as the filming location for their Christmas social media ad campaign.

All day, residents can act as Secret Santa for someone deserving - or even themselves!

A pop-up Cadbury's Secret Santa Postal Service stall has been set up at at the entrance to Christopher Place in Market Place, where it is completely free to send a bar of chocolate to anyone in the UK.

St Albanians who fancy being in the chocolate advert should visit the stall between 4pm and 6pm.

Other Secret Santa Postal Service pop-ups will be coming to towns all over the country when the campaign officially launches nearer to Christmas.

If you fancy enjoying some free chocolate and seeing yourself on TV, be sure to visit the Secret Santa Postal Service stall!

