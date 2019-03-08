Advanced search

Cadbury's choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

PUBLISHED: 14:51 01 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 01 November 2019

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

Archant

St Albans has been chosen by confectionary company Cadbury's as the filming location for their Christmas social media ad campaign.

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

All day, residents can act as Secret Santa for someone deserving - or even themselves!

A pop-up Cadbury's Secret Santa Postal Service stall has been set up at at the entrance to Christopher Place in Market Place, where it is completely free to send a bar of chocolate to anyone in the UK.

St Albanians who fancy being in the chocolate advert should visit the stall between 4pm and 6pm.

Other Secret Santa Postal Service pop-ups will be coming to towns all over the country when the campaign officially launches nearer to Christmas.

If you fancy enjoying some free chocolate and seeing yourself on TV, be sure to visit the Secret Santa Postal Service stall!

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Most Read

Families pay tribute to man and woman killed in St Albans crash

Families have paid tribute to Tony Southwood from St Albans and Gillian Agnes Williams from Dunstable, who were both killed in a crash on Redbourn Road. Picture: Herts police

Pub crawl map launched to save St Albans pubs

Left to right: Mandy McNeil, vice chair of Save St Albans Pubs, Dylans and The Boot landlord Sean Hughes, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks landlord Christo Tofalli, Lib Dem candidate Daisy Cooper and White Lion pub events manager Alicia Nelson with the St Albans pub crawl map. Picture: Loudbird PR

St Albans hero visited by TV crew

Wendy Seabrook was surprised by a TV crew from Friday, October 25.Picture: Supplied.

M1 Junction 9 to 8 closed after southbound crash leaves passengers trapped inside

Emergency services are at a huge crash on M1 Southbound Junction 9-8 which has left people trapped in a vehicle and closed the road. Picture: Chris Wright

Flats refurbished to create improved temporary housing for homeless people in St Albans

Improved temporary accommodation for homeless people is being created at Ridgeview in London Colney. Picture: Google Street View

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man injured after falling off ladder in St Albans

A man was injured after falling off a ladder in French Row, St Albans. Picture: Archant

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular celebrates 50th anniversary of Apollo Moon Landing

St Albans Cathedral Fireworks Spectacular - picture by Pink Soul Photography

Cadbury’s choose St Albans to film Christmas campaign

The pop-up Cadbury's stall in Market Place, St Albans.

St Albans show battling qualities in draw with Spencer

Luke Kennedy in action for St Albans Hockey Club. Picture: CHRIS HOBSON PHOTOGRAPHY

Generous volunteers support Grove House appeal in St Albans

An artist's drawing of how Grove House in st Albans will look after the renovations. Picture: Rennie Grove
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists