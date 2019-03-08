St Albans businesses show their artistic side for charity

Monir Ali at The Art of TBC exhibition. Picture: Courtesy Monir Ali of Little Big Ego Archant

Budding artists from local businesses proved their creative flair in aid of charity, raising over £1,300 in the process.

Networking group The Businesses Community (TBC) St Albans invited people to buy one of its canvases, create a piece of art, and return the masterpiece.

The finished work was displayed at an art exhibition at Rothamsted Enterprises in Harpenden, and a silent auction was held to raise money for Home-Start Herts, JDRF and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

In total £1,366.91 was donated to the three charities.

TBC founder Sue Wybrow said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised.

"A big thank you to everyone who took part and for everyone's support on this project."

Suzy Moody from Home-Start Herts, one of the three charities supported by the event, added: "This has completely excelled our expectations - thank you so much to everyone who took part."