St Albans businesses show their artistic side for charity
PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 October 2019
Budding artists from local businesses proved their creative flair in aid of charity, raising over £1,300 in the process.
Networking group The Businesses Community (TBC) St Albans invited people to buy one of its canvases, create a piece of art, and return the masterpiece.
The finished work was displayed at an art exhibition at Rothamsted Enterprises in Harpenden, and a silent auction was held to raise money for Home-Start Herts, JDRF and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
In total £1,366.91 was donated to the three charities.
TBC founder Sue Wybrow said: "We are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised.
"A big thank you to everyone who took part and for everyone's support on this project."
Suzy Moody from Home-Start Herts, one of the three charities supported by the event, added: "This has completely excelled our expectations - thank you so much to everyone who took part."