Harpenden network founder reaches finals of Best Business Women Awards

PUBLISHED: 16:23 30 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 30 September 2020

A Harpenden businesswoman has reached the final of this year’s Best Business Women Awards.

Kate Cherry from The Athena Network Bedfordshire and St Albans has been shortlisted in the Customer Service catagory.

Athena provides business networking for female business owners and executives, and throughout the pandemic have been supporting businesses virtually, providing invaluable training, support and collaboration.

Kate said of her nomination: “I’m so proud of this achievement.

“I’m so thankful to my fabulous members who have spoken of how they have valued the support they get in our network.”

Awards organiser Debbie Gilbert said: “Given the situation with COVID-19, we were delighted with the number of entries.

“To be a finalist is a major achievement. All our finalists are shining examples of being successful entrepreneurs who have proved their success to our judges.”

Plans for the gala final have been moved to April 2021 when the winners will be announced.

