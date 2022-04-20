New scheme gives youngsters chance to test their driving skills

Imagine getting behind the wheel of a real car aged just 10? That's the remit of a new scheme aiming to create a generation of safer motorists by giving 10 to 17-year-olds the chance to test their driving skills and manoeuvres.

Young Driver will open at the Hertfordshire County Showground in Redbourn on Saturday, with part of the site transformed into a realistic road system so youngsters can have lessons in dual-controlled Vauxhall Corsas and other similar cars, with highly qualified approved driving instructors.

The emphasis of the lessons is on safety and fun and encouraging youngsters to consider how to drive responsibly, giving them time to perfect driving skills such as gear changes, braking and steering without the pressures of public roads.

Shockingly, one in five newly qualified drivers crashes within six months of passing their test. But for those who have taken a Young Driver course, the rate of accidents in drops dramatically to fewer than four per cent.

Behind the wheel at a Young Driver lesson. - Credit: Young Driver

Sue Waterfield, head of marketing at Young Driver, said: “We are really excited to be launching at the Hertfordshire County Showground as we have been looking for a venue in the area for quite some time. The showground will provide us with a large amount of space which will allow us to offer lots of different driving activities for young people, whether they’re a beginner or have already had a few lessons at another of our venues.

“Clearly something needs to be done to tackle the seriously high accident rates of our young drivers. Training drivers over a longer period of time allows youngsters to have a solid understanding of how to drive a car before they get anywhere near a real road. But the lessons are also lots of fun and they’re a great general confidence boost for teens and pre-teens, who take the responsibility very seriously.”

Events will take place on selected weekend dates throughout the year. For more information visit www.youngdriver.com or call 0333 577 9010.



