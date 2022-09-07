Don't panic! Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is NOT at risk of closure

The landlord of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks has hit back at national newspaper headlines claiming the pub is at risk of closure.

Co-owner Martin Robinson said they were getting inundated with offers of help after the national press made it look like they were literally about to shut - which they’re not!

The Mail Online screamed the grim proclamation: "Britain's oldest pub is 'fighting for survival' due to spiralling energy costs and may be forced to close."

The Metro warned: "‘Britain’s oldest pub fighting for survival’ and may not survive energy crisis."

And The Sun declared: "1,200-year-old pub is fighting for survival amid cost of living crisis."

The source of the comments was a news agency reporter who turned up unannounced and spoke to general manager Ronan Gaffney before syndicating their story to a host of media outlets.

Martin said: "We are still very much alive and kicking. The headlines are misleading. If you read the body copy of the 30 or so pieces in newspapers from the Sun to the Telegraph, you’ll see that our management team told the journalist that turned up on our doorstep that a lot of pubs are going to struggle this winter due to the rising energy costs – costs that have already risen massively for pubs and other small businesses, whatever Liz Truss announces about price caps later this week.

"We were shining a light on the many thousands of pubs and hospitality businesses who will find even the current increases unmanageable.

"Compared to many others across the UK, Ye Olde Fighting Cocks is lucky: we are situated in an affluent area which attracts tourists. We, and our amazing team, have made the absolute most of our situation, and worked as hard as we ever have, to make this summer as strong as we could, to shore up our finances for what will inevitably be a long, hard winter.

"Our pub’s been jam-packed full with wonderful people, from packs of teenagers to those in their 90s, from the start of the summer, and was still packed, and rocking to live music, this weekend just gone. We’ve been hosting business functions, parties, we even had a wedding here only a few days ago.

"We have had an amazing summer and for that we are truly grateful. So we are doing OK so far, because who can predict the future with the crazy way the world is going?

But myself and my team would like to thank everyone from the bottom of our hearts for all the emails, phone calls and messages sent since Monday morning with offers of help, cash and fundraising ideas.

"It means so much to us that people from St Albans, and all over the world, feel this way about the pub. But rest assured, we are going to do everything in our power to ride this out and we are determined to still be here this time next year."