Woo Hoo! Business community celebrates 2022 achievements

The Woo Hoos 2022 took place at St Saviour's Church in St Albans. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography

An annual celebration of the St Albans business community has held its sixth year of awards.

The sixth annual Woo Hoo Awards took place at St Saviour's Church on Sandpit Lane and commemorated the achievements of 30 local businesses throughout 2022.

for The Businesses Community St Albans didn't cease to amaze on Thursday night. The venue was a venue of all venues - from past years being The Court Rooms at The Museum and Art Gallery, to the Noke, to Rothamsted, St Saviours Church on Sandpit Lane was an incredible setting to celebrate 30 incredible businesses and their achievements throughout 2022.

Father Richard Watson told guests the awards are what the church is all about - welcoming communities and celebrating amazing people.

The Woo Hoos was created by Sue Wybrow of The Businesses Community St Albans to bring unsung heroes to the forefront by recognising the hard work, determination and challenges they have overcome during the past 12 months.

There is no judging, nominees simply come down to peer nominations.

Thirty people were awarded the legendary pineapple award, presented to them by sponsors including Willmott Dixon and Musterhubs Bushells.

Andrew Geldard of Willmott Dixon said: "It's so important to us to support the local community, and the Woo Hoos are such a brilliant way of doing that."

One of the 30 winners, Melissa Smith of Paws In Earnest, was awarded her Woo Hoo for her determination and resilience and for taking her business international in less that a year: "Oh my goodness, it means soooooo much to me I cannot tell you, it's been a tough year with lots of challenges, but to be recognised for getting through it and making real achievements has been humbling - and it was such a brilliant night."

The night was hosted by Sue Wybrow of TBC and Popdance, along with David Jenkins of Brilliant Theatre Arts.

"It's been manic, crazy and great fun - and amazing to see so many people doing amazing things," added Sue.

The Woo Hoos 2022 took place at St Saviour's Church in St Albans. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography

The Woo Hoos 2022 took place at St Saviour's Church in St Albans. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography

The Woo Hoos 2022 took place at St Saviour's Church in St Albans. - Credit: Jeremy Banks Photography



