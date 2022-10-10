News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News > Business

Westminster Lodge in running for national fitness award

person

Laura Bill

Published: 4:00 PM October 10, 2022
Westminster Lodge in St Albans.

Westminster Lodge in St Albans. - Credit: Everyone Active

A St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans district council, has been shortlisted in the Local Authority category for the annual event, which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Trophies will be presented at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale, aka Jet from Gladiators, on Friday November 18 at The Athena in Leicester.

Everyone Active area contract manager Steve Cox said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted for the National Fitness Awards. This truly reflects the hard work and dedication the team in St. Albans has put in over the past year, and we have our fingers crossed for the finals later this year.”

St Albans News

Don't Miss

St Albans City Hospital

£12m investment in new facilities at St Albans City Hospital

Laura Bill

person
Police in Hertfordshire are investigating a reported assault in St Albans (File picture)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Harpenden 36-year-old arrested after report of assault in St Albans

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Mosaic Hair Studio has been crowned Best Salon In Hertfordshire

Hair salon team celebrate award success

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Campaigners against the plans for 550 homes in north Harpenden on the fields where the development i

Failings of Harpenden homes plan highlighted after exhibition

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon