Westminster Lodge in running for national fitness award

A St Albans leisure centre has been shortlisted in the National Fitness Awards.

Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with St Albans district council, has been shortlisted in the Local Authority category for the annual event, which recognises excellence and achievement in gyms throughout the country.

The awards are organised by Script Events in conjunction with fitness industry magazine Workout, with support from headline sponsor ServiceSport.

Trophies will be presented at a glittering awards ceremony hosted by Diane Youdale, aka Jet from Gladiators, on Friday November 18 at The Athena in Leicester.

Everyone Active area contract manager Steve Cox said: “It’s an honour to be shortlisted for the National Fitness Awards. This truly reflects the hard work and dedication the team in St. Albans has put in over the past year, and we have our fingers crossed for the finals later this year.”