Herts Advertiser > News > Business

VOTE: What is your favourite St Albans restaurant?

Author Picture Icon

Matt Adams

Published: 12:21 PM June 22, 2022
What's your favourite St Albans restaurant?

What's your favourite St Albans restaurant? - Credit: Archant

Let us know your top local eatery and vote in our annual poll.

The St Albans District Chamber of Commerce is running its 2022 Community Business Awards and we would love to know who gets your vote in the Best Restaurant category, as sponsored by the Herts Advertiser.

Which restaurant has excelled at delivering a great customer experience, through a combination of superb food, value for money, and consistently high levels of service? Vote for one of our five shortlisted finalists now: 

Bellaccino's

DavVero

Dylans Kings Arms

Lussmanns St Albans

Per Tutti

St Albans News

