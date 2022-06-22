VOTE: What is your favourite St Albans restaurant?
Published: 12:21 PM June 22, 2022
- Credit: Archant
Let us know your top local eatery and vote in our annual poll.
The St Albans District Chamber of Commerce is running its 2022 Community Business Awards and we would love to know who gets your vote in the Best Restaurant category, as sponsored by the Herts Advertiser.
Which restaurant has excelled at delivering a great customer experience, through a combination of superb food, value for money, and consistently high levels of service? Vote for one of our five shortlisted finalists now:
Bellaccino's
DavVero
Dylans Kings Arms
Lussmanns St Albans
Per Tutti