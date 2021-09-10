Vote for your Hospitality Heroes in St Albans district

Published: 1:48 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 1:50 PM September 10, 2021

What are your favourite hospitality venues in St Albans? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We asked you to tell us your favourite pubs, restaurants and cafés in the St Albans district - and now we need you to vote on the shortlist.

The polls are being run as part of National Hospitality Day on September 18, a UK initiative offering a showcase for hospitality businesses, with the aim of creating additional footfall and engagement, and underlining the huge role the industry plays in our lives.

We want you to tell us your Hospitality Heroes from a shortlist of cafés, pubs and restaurants submitted by readers in recent weeks by voting on our website.

The Herts Advertiser is urging customers to pick up the phone and book a table or room at your favourite place for September 18. Then tell your friends and colleagues to do the same.

Create a chain of action. Most importantly, don’t stop booking.

Start thinking about all those cosy pubs with their enticing log fires, real ales and pies. Those snuggly hotel beds, to be enjoyed after a long, bracing coastal walk.

Don’t let your love for hospitality end with the summer.

Hospitality Day is a combined project between charities Hospitality Action, The Drinks Trust, Springboard and Licensed Trade Charity, and if you're unable to get out and about, you can donate to any of the charities involved at www.nationalhospitalityday.org.uk.