London Fashion Week: St Albans stylists lead hair team

A team from a leading St Albans hairdressers styled it up for the models at London Fashion Week.

The graduates of Central Saint Martins MA program finally enjoyed a staged catwalk show at London Fashion Week to present their 32 collections after two years of disrupted education in ways they could not have imagined, and our very own Marc and Sophie Trinder, accompanied by two of their stylists, led the L’Oréal Professionnel hair team.

The brief was natural, undone hair, bespoke to each model, and diversity, inclusion and community sense of purpose abounded in the show where many of the designers walked in their own collections.

Marc said: "It was wonderful to be back in the creative environment celebrating live shows again after two years of hard business recovery post-lockdowns."

Some of the models at London Fashion Week. - Credit: Ambra Vernuccio

The L’Oréal Professionnel hair team included St Albans stylists Marc and Sophie Trinder. - Credit: Catherine McMahon



