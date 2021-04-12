Punch Taverns calls time on White Lion pub team
While pubs across the district celebrate re-opening their beer gardens to customers after months of lockdown, one St Albans landlord faces the grim reality of losing his business and home.
Andrew Meredith, landlord of The White Lion in Sopwell Lane, was informed by Punch Taverns on Monday morning that they would be serving him 28 days notice in writing this week.
It was just hours before he and his team were planning on welcoming back their first customers after ensuring the beer garden was Covid-safe and weather-proof.
The White Lion management's tenancy ended shortly before lockdown, and Punch Taverns moved them to a short term option before informing them that they planned to take back full control of the pub and make major alterations to the premises.
But a planning bid to alter the garden to include four garden pods, a pergola with wood burning stove, and external bar and pizza/barbeque area with associated decking, shading and lighting was rejected by St Albans district council because of the harm it would do to the listed building and its setting.
Andrew, who lives on the premises, said: "The whole team is devastated - the timing couldn't have been worse."
Sophie Banks from local PR company Loudbird said: "How heartless can a brewery be? It’s a lovely pub with brilliant management who the locals love and they’ve spent weeks getting ready to re-open."
Local resident Suzanne, who asked us not to use her surname, said: "It's very disheartening to hear that our local pub management will be leaving. They engage with so many local charities and are very community minded.
"Another local asset lost to commerce. Is this really the way the hospitality trade has been forced to go? They will be very missed."
Christo Tofalli, landlord of Ye Olde Fighting Cocks, said: "Talk about an aggressive way to market and ruin the communities Punch is trying to serve. I suspect the long term plan will be property development. This devastates our community pubs and our heritage."
Punch Taverns has been approached for a comment.