The Plough at Sleapshyde welcomes new owners

The Plough at Sleaphyde is under new ownership. - Credit: Sean Hughes

A 17th century countryside gastro-pub popular with walkers and cyclists is under new ownership.

Landlords Sean Hughes, his brother Tim and Drew Knight have now completed the sale of The Plough at Sleapshyde to Gorgeous Pubs, owners of The Bull in Highgate and a local micro brewery.

Rob Laub from Gorgeous Pubs with Tim Hughes. - Credit: Sean Hughes

The Plough, which will be their latest freehold site, is one of only a handful of thatched pubs in the county. Its location close to the Alban Way links it to St Albans, Ellenbrook and Welwyn.

Sean said: "We are delighted to introduce Rob Laub from Gorgeous Pubs as the new owner of the beautiful Plough in Sleapshyde.

"Experienced pub owners with their own brewery and excellent beers - which they will be selling when the pub reopens - we wish them all the best in their venture and know it will continue to thrive as a wonderful pub in St Albans.

"We would like to thank all of our staff, customers and neighbours for their incredibly kind words and many thank you cards and want to ensure that everyone continues to support this fantastic thatched pub for many more years to come. So from Sean, Tim and Drew it’s cheers to The Plough and the new owners and long may it continue."

Sean, Rachel and Tim Hughes are saying farewell to The Plough at Sleapshyde. - Credit: Sean Hughes

The Hughes brothers and Drew opened The Plough to great acclaim back in summer 2018, but tragedy struck in July 2019 when fire broke out after items taken out of the tumble dryer at 11.30pm the previous evening had spontaneously combusted in a freak accident.

Firefighters managed to save the historic thatched roof with minutes to spare and a fire door protected the main pub building, but the kitchen and shed storage area were ravaged by the flames.

Sean added: "Many of our staff are staying with the new owners and are working with them to get the pub ready for opening later this month.

"The incredible Return of the Craic comedy club we have had throughout the years we've owned The Plough will continue and is back later this month."