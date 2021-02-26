Cycle challenge forging ahead thanks to sponsorship

Published: 10:54 AM February 26, 2021

A charity fundraising ride to the Isle of Man which was postponed by the pandemic is back on track this year thanks to support from a St Albans estate agent.

In 2015 a group of cyclists called Team FORGE (Friends Of Rennie Grove) travelled from St Albans to the Isle of Wight to raise money for the hospice care service, and was hoping to mark the fifth anniversary with a repeat ride last September.

With their plans scuppered by Covid, they are now hoping to have 40 people cycling to the Isle of Man and around the TT circuit this September in a bid to raise £100,000 for Rennie Grove.

The revised initiative has won the support of Steve and Cathy Walker, owners of Collinson Hall Estate Agents, who have become the first commercial sponsors for the ride.

Steve explained: “Fortunately Collinson Hall have been able to trade through the lockdown and consequently we have been able to continue our support for this excellent local charity.

You may also want to watch:

"More than ever Rennie Grove needs funds to keep providing care to those who need it and we are pleased to help that happen. We would encourage any other businesses to get involved if they can.”



One of Team FORGE's organisers, Tim Taylor, added: “It’s fantastic to have a successful local business step up to get the ball rolling. Our aim is to raise £100,000 through a combination of commercial and personal sponsorship, so we’ll be looking to add as many more business sponsors as possible, with various levels of support, tailored to match whatever commitment they can offer.

"Rennie Grove’s income has been significantly impacted over the past 12 months, and they have seen patient numbers increase to the highest ever in the charity's history. The need for the vital care and support that they provide to our local community continues to grow, so we have to do all we can to help.”

Although the future is looking brighter as a result of the vaccine roll-out the team have a back-up plan for a locally based challenge covering 300 miles over three days.



Follow the team's training on Twitter @teamforgecycle or Facebook at FORGEcycle.